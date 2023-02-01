Commerce Bank Has $708,000 Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in APA by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 88.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 89,150 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in APA by 3,836.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in APA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 233.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after buying an additional 254,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

