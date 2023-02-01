Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 1,528 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tenable by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TENB opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

