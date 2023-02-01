Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 10,411 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,532,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

