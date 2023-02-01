Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,058 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,719,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 327.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGV stock opened at $281.97 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.44.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

