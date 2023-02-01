SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 505.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.12% of SilverBow Resources worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 120,141 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,924,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

NYSE SBOW opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.38. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 39.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.