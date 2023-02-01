SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 505.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.12% of SilverBow Resources worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 237,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 120,141 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,924,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
SilverBow Resources Stock Performance
NYSE SBOW opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.38. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
SilverBow Resources Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)
