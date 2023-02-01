QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock Holdings Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 25.68 and a quick ratio of 25.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $66,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,793.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 57,843 shares of company stock valued at $438,821 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

