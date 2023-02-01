Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.27. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

