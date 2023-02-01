Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

