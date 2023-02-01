Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $624,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

