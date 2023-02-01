Quantbot Technologies LP Has $656,000 Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,753 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globalstar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 497,972 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globalstar by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 446,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $3,184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,641,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,650,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,186. Insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.72. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 194.49% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

