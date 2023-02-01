Quantbot Technologies LP Has $650,000 Stock Position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,778 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 665,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $208,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $208,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock valued at $459,794. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

