Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 19,241 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 5,675.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 108.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 609,713 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,803,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 587.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 131,262 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3,387,000.00 and a beta of 1.14. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $33.98.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

