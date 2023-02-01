Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 83,285 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 33.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570,054 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 2,995.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,720,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,473 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

