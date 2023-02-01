Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,918 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.15% of Stitch Fix worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after acquiring an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 56.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 59.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,697,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 432,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 45.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 550,852 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

SFIX stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.72 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

