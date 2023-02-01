Quantbot Technologies LP Has $681,000 Stock Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.13% of Intrepid Potash worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 1,143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $441.53 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.58). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 85.23%. The firm had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.