Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $732,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JD. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in JD.com by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,782,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in JD.com by 41.5% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 607.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,519,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.42. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.52 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

