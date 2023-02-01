Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $57,920,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 76,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.9 %

WY opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

