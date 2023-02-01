Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1,856.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after buying an additional 441,461 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 669.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 382,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $36,885,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,577,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,989,000 after purchasing an additional 141,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $19,880,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock worth $9,093,178. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $155.52 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

