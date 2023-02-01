Spire Wealth Management Sells 314 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,154,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,282,000 after buying an additional 62,777 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

