68,677 Shares in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,598 shares of company stock valued at $42,194. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $31.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

