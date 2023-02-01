Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 4,020 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

