Spire Wealth Management Has $151,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 59.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

AEM stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.