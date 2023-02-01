Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after buying an additional 292,766 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 363,641 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BDX opened at $252.22 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.96 and a 200-day moving average of $244.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

