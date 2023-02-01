Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 19.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 20.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

SLVM opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 142.22%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

