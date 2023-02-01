Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKB. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.