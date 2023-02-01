Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

