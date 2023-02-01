Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 50.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $70.43.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

