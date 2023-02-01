Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,449 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after buying an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,564 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,244 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,871,000 after acquiring an additional 905,001 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

