Quantbot Technologies LP Has $696,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,047.00%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

