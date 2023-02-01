Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 54,634 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 54,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 557,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $410.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

