Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $353.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.13 and its 200-day moving average is $328.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

