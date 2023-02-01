Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 208.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 27.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Barclays lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.28.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $116,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,440,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,898,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,001. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

