Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHZ opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

