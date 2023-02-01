34,330 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Bumble by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bumble by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after acquiring an additional 68,604 shares during the period.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 160.95 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.89 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

