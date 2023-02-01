LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAMP. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $162,183.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

RAMP opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.06. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.11 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

