Spire Wealth Management Has $160,000 Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 733.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

OIH opened at $330.05 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $195.77 and a 12 month high of $336.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.96.

