Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $328,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

