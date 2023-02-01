Arizona State Retirement System Sells 619 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,373 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,441. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $120.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

