Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,995 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

