Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BIP opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

