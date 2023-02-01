James M. Franklin Sells 336,183 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) Director James M. Franklin sold 336,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $416,866.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,927 shares in the company, valued at $751,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

