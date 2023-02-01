Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $217,320.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $217,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,349,411.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $194,160.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $204,120.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,640.00.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $233.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $103,817,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 55.4% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $22,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Trupanion by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

