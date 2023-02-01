Jeffrey W. Martin Sells 15,964 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $160.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.10. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

