Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Sells $304,460.00 in Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RF opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Regions Financial by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.