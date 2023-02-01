Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,392,539.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,271,726.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,276,422.52.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84.

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,416.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $1,111,550.56.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Thursday, December 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,808.98.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $1,077,180.70.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $1,243,689.32.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62.

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,518.12.

Shares of TEAM opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.47. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $352.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of -181.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

