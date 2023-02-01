John J. Suydam Sells 33,333 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

