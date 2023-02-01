Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,392,539.24 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,392,539.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,271,726.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,276,422.52.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84.

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,416.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $1,111,550.56.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Thursday, December 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,808.98.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $1,077,180.70.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $1,243,689.32.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62.

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,518.12.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $352.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average is $187.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

