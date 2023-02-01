Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE GPI opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $214.57.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.32%.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

