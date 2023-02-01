Ares Management Llc Purchases 525,902 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 525,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $946,623.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,329,046 shares in the company, valued at $99,592,282.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 730,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.35 million. Research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 209,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 62.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 747,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 288,165 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,346,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 264,835 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

