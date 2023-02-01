Stephen M. Hauber Sells 11,351 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Navient Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.52. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Navient by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 55,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Navient by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Navient by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

